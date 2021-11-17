I never expected to write a column about the things Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has in common with an 18-year-old killer. No matter what the jury decides, possibly this week, in the trial of young Kyle Rittenhouse, he unquestionably and unnecessarily killed two people. Admittedly though, as far as strange occurrences of late go, seeing the commonalities here actually don’t rank all that high.
No, this is not just about their geographic proximity to one another. My sincerest regrets to the Badger State for pointing it out, but the recent national coverage of the goings-on up north has not been flattering. And I’m sure it is particularly frustrating in cheese country, since technically neither Rodgers nor Rittenhouse is even from there.
After closing arguments Monday in the Rittenhouse trial, jurors deliberated all Tuesday and broke for the night without a verdict. I was able to listen to portions of the trial during my daily commutes and was continually confused by the prosecution’s legal strategy and of the limitations placed on the proceedings by Judge Bruce Schroeder. That’s what happens when a nonlawyer like me listens to just a sliver of a trial: confusion.
What I am not confused by are the basic facts of what occurred in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020. In the midst of unrest there, stemming from the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake, Rittenhouse left his home in Antioch, Illinois, and went to Kenosha to “assist” with unrest. He was 17 at the time. He obtained an AR-15 from a friend, and together, the two went to the streets to volunteer their help.
Rittenhouse did not possess the AR-15 legally. He was not authorized to be on the streets of Kenosha at the time of the shootings due to an emergency curfew that had been implemented by local authorities. He was not empowered to do anything that night. And in the midst of the chaos, he used that AR-15 to kill two people and wound a third.
His presence on the streets of Kenosha that night is analogous to a drunk driver. The drunk driver makes the dangerous decision to get behind the wheel of the car and drive, and virtually any harm that happens during that illegal act becomes the responsibility of that drunk driver. He or she would be criminally responsible because of that first, foundational crime. Our culture has come to accept this chronology of responsibility.
If the drunk driver ultimately causes the death of someone, it could be labeled something other than “murder,” but significant jail time inevitably follows. Rightfully so.
Rittenhouse’s defense is being made entirely on the grounds of self-defense. Hmm. Didn’t his foundational, initial decision to be there with his weapon in the first place create the perceived danger that lead to his defensive or deadly behavior? Of course it did.
Which leads me to Aaron Rodgers. Yes, he is an athlete. But more importantly, he is an influencer. We used to call them role models before the existence of influencer markets and marketing became so identifiable. Rodgers is a spokesman for Green Bay, the NFL, State Farm Insurance, Jeopardy! and a long list of other things.
Earlier this year, he actively allowed the public to believe that he had received a COVID-19 vaccination. And while the team and the league knew he had not been vaccinated, there were many ways that Rodgers behaved that would lead one to believe he was. When news of his infection became public Nov. 3, his unvaccinated status became known almost immediately afterward. His comments on the Pat McAfee Show made Rodgers sound like any other antivax American to me: It’s a personal choice.
Except for the original problem with all things surrounding Rodgers’ vaccination and the league’s action, since all stem from the decision to lie about all of it back in August. Yes, calling it a lie is harsh, but it was unquestionably and purposely misleading. The privilege that Rodgers enjoys within the league was really the only thing that protected him this long.
Like Rittenhouse, overcoming the first mistake after the ultimately bad outcome that grew from it is no longer an option for Rodgers.
Like Rodgers, the privilege Rittenhouse enjoys is the primary thing that has been protecting him, too. What privilege? Imagine how things might be different in the trial if Rittenhouse were black and his victims were white. Imagine if the judge in the trial even let the prosecution call the victims victims.
Yes, the two men have things in common. No, none of those commonalities is a good one.
