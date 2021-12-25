The Thrive Network, United Way’s coalition of partner organizations that work together to offer coaching and assistance for struggling families, provides a window on the needs of our community. Feedback from the coaches is essential to understanding the challenges and barriers to financial stability for the more than 40% of households in our region who struggle to get by.
Over the past two years, coaches have reported that stress, anxiety and depression have become real barriers to people’s ability to cope. Lack of resources — both financial and provider resources — to help those who need mental health services has been an increasing concern.
So, when our community was fortunate to be offered a second wave of funding through Indiana United Way’s Economic Relief Initiative in late summer, we knew we wanted to find a way to provide assistance, but we had to get more creative than just offering short-term funding to organizations since these providers are at or above capacity.
Unfortunately, lack of capacity has been an ongoing issue for mental health and other services even prior to the pandemic. Mental health appointments are often booked weeks in advance. Seeking assistance is difficult in the best of times, and often isn’t sought until a crisis occurs.
Conversations across our network led Karen Hemberger, director of impact, to Ball State University where she was able to develop a partnership that provides counseling by faculty-supervised psychology students. The service is designed to help people with immediate stress and can assist with determining whether more is needed; then can cover the gap until they can get an appointment with a therapist.
Referrals to the service are made by Thrive Network coaches, Community Health Worker partners that include many navigators and other nonprofit organizations, and any organization that received ERI funding. When BSU students return in January, counseling is available via Telehealth. The BSU program prioritizes quick response. Intakes are done on the first call and a telehealth appointment is scheduled for soon after.
By intent, there are many doors to this service. Networks and providers can be found at https://heartofindianaunitedway.org/resources/ or by calling 211 or the United Way office at 765-643-7493.
While this partnership is encouraging and the ERI funding a blessing, we are still looking at a short-term response to a long-term problem. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed the limited nonprofit, substance abuse and mental health systems. In order to build capacity, there needs to be recurring public/private funding sources that incentivize training and hiring across the sectors.
Heart of Indiana United Way hopes to expand Community Health Worker training for front-line nonprofit providers in our region next year. This national certification links financial and health needs for a more holistic approach to helping people achieve long-term stability. We also hope to continue to expand the Thrive Network so that more coaches are available to work with families toward achieving their educational, employment and financial goals.
Our hopes will be realized through a successful fundraising campaign, which continues through the first quarter of 2022. Support these efforts at https://heartofindianaunitedway.org/give/donate-money.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.