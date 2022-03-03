By the time this is published, Kyiv may have fallen. But Ukraine’s comedian-turned-president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, admirably leads his people by example and has refused evacuation.
The first Ukrainian-American I met was Lubomir (“Louie”). We started plebe year together at West Point. Thanks to Louie, I visited my first Eastern Orthodox church, which met in the basement of the Cadet Chapel. Unfortunately, he resigned shortly thereafter.
While Louie was true to his faith, it is sad that religion is perverted by Vladimir Putin as partial justification for his invasion.
In 2019, Eastern Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople (now Istanbul) granted the Ukrainian Orthodox Church independence from the Russian Orthodox Church. Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill calls Putin’s opponents in Ukraine evil forces. The world is now seeing Orthodox Christians killing each other.
Admittedly I am no expert, but I have done some business with Ukraine. I have more experience in the Balkans, where religion was similarly used as an excuse for bloodshed.
This included genocide in Bosnia and Herzegovina in the mid-1990s, followed by warfare between Serbia and Kosovo a few years later. In both cases, mostly nominal, secular Christians and mostly nominal, secular Muslims killed each other, using religion as a pretext.
Putin was a good Communist. He was a KGB intelligence officer, but after the fall of communism, suddenly believed in democracy — and the Russian Orthodox Church. Russia’s first democratically elected president, Boris Yeltsin, appointed Putin as prime minister. When Yeltsin resigned, Putin became acting president.
He was elected to a full term in 2000, then re-elected. Term-limited, he became prime minister again. In 2012, Putin was questionably elected president again, then “re-elected.” Following a 2021 referendum, Putin signed into law an amendment that could extend his presidency until 2036, according to brittanica.com.
Clearly, Putin became an authoritarian dictator and fancies himself “czar” of a Russian empire he is trying to revive by force, even using flamethrowers in Ukraine, according to CNN, which are banned by the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons.
As Ukraine has the world’s deepest topsoil (Rush County has second deepest), it was the breadbasket of the Soviet Union. During the height of the Great Depression, and before the Holocaust, Soviet dictator Josef Stalin unleashed on Ukraine the “Holodomor,” a genocide by planned famine.
Despite Soviet dictator Nikita Khrushchev giving Crimea to Ukraine in 1954, it was invaded and taken by Russia after it hosted the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.
Shortly before the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, Russia invaded Georgia, and it still occupies Abkhazia and South Ossetia there. Considering Russia’s invasion of Ukraine following the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, where might Putin invade before or after the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics?
Oleg Gostomelsky was a year behind me at West Point. Born in Kyiv, he grew up in Rochester, New York. We now serve together on the Indiana District Export Council. Oleg is VP of international operations at Mursix in Yorktown.
Over lunches with Oleg, I learn much about Ukraine. In fact, he told me that on the first day of the invasion, Russians briefly captured (and then Ukraine recaptured) Gostomel, his ancestral hometown.
During this time of crisis, Indiana should be thankful for leaders such as Sen. Todd Young, a Marine Corps veteran and fellow service academy graduate, on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Ukrainian-American Congresswoman Victoria Spartz.
We must not let our guard down during this time. China may try to take advantage of a distracted world and invade Taiwan. Let’s keep the valiant people of Ukraine in our prayers.
