The efforts to create a national Super Late Model Series continues to generate interest.
Last week Track Enterprises announced it was purchasing the ARCA Midwest Tour.
With that purchase Track Enterprises has put in place two pieces of a national tour for Super Late Models after purchasing the Champion Racing Association earlier this year.
For the past few months there has been a lot of discussion taking place about starting a national tour for Super Late Model competitors.
With the two recent purchases by Track Enterprises, it essentially makes it possible to conduct races at well-recognized venues and events in the Midwest.
The final important piece of the puzzle is to get a commitment from the Southern Super Series to take part in discussions pertaining to the creation of a national tour.
There are still key elements of a national tour that has to be put into place.
First and foremost is a nationally recognized sponsor willing to help underwrite a portion of the costs for a point fund and the purse for events.
Some kind of travel money should also be a part of the discussions to help teams defray the cost of traveling hundreds and thousands of miles to the different venues.
In what could be an easier piece of a national tour puzzle is broadcasts of the races.
It’s no longer necessary to have a contract with a national television group or a cable television network.
The internet is providing fans around the country and the world with access to races throughout the world with FloRacing, Racing America and MAVTV.
FloRacing just reached an agreement to air the MAVTV productions.
No national tour should start life with a too ambitious race schedule. It should be a slow, steady growth with races in the Midwest and South.
Ideally my thoughts are to start with eight events.
The Snowball Derby in Florida, All American 400 in Nashville, the Winchester 400 and Redbud 400 in Indiana along with a race in Wisconsin or Michigan and at Jennerstown Speedway in Pennsylvania.
Gradually add races such as the Rattler in Alabama, a race at North Wilkesboro or Rockingham and a return to the Milwaukee Mile.
An important part of any national tour is to include drivers that fans can expect to be competing on a regular basis to create a fan base.
A good example is what it taking place with the 500 Sprint Car Tour and their broadcast partner, MAVTV. Promotional spots are regularly before and during the races which allows fans to become familiar with the competitors.
In other racing news; The 500 Sprint Car Tour returns to Anderson Speedway this Saturday for the 22nd running of the Glen Niebel Classic.
The first three races have seen Kody Swanson, Tyler Roahrig and Tanner Swanson pull into the winner’s circle.
There could be a fourth winner with Dakota Armstrong, Billy Wease and Taylor Ferns knocking on the door.
The Kenyon Midgets will be competing in the Don and Mel Kenyon Classic where Anderson driver Colin Grissom is looking to repeat as the winner.
The National Pavement Midgets and the McGunegill Engine Performance Late Models will all be in action.