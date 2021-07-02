FILE - Alabama head coach Nick Saban leaves the field after their win against Ohio State in an NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, file photo. Saban, who has won a record seven national championships, has agreed to a three-year contract extension running through the 2029 season. Alabama announced the extension on Monday, June 7, 2021, including $8.425 million in base salary and talent fee for the current contract year with annual raises of unspecified amounts.