I said I would take a break from the redear fishing and I have for the most part. I did break from the norm with some luck. I also went bass fishing and instead of trying to learn a new trick, I went back to an old one.
Sunday evening, I was preparing rods for a bass fishing trip to a local pit, Monday morning. No clouds and no rain was going to make fishing tough. When I fished tournaments, those were the conditions I needed to excel.
I remembered when I finished second at Monroe in a Red Man tournament. Two weeks later, the same lure and method got me third place in a BASS Federation contest. Both days were cloudless, one windy the other not.
I recalled other similar situations when a little four-inch Charlie Brewer Slider worm did the trick. In the Red Man, I weighed the only smallmouth with my limit of fish.
My son Greg was fishing a topwater plug and an eight-inch plastic worm. I tied on a surface lure and a purple Slider. The fish were very tight to cover. They were shallow on the shaded east bank and deep in wood on the west side.
Greg is an excellent caster. I’m a far cry from what I used to be but made a precise cast into the very back of a weed cut. I didn’t have to move my little worm back to the boat, it was getting help from another source. I took up the slack and set the hook. A beautiful 19-inch bass cleared the water three times in an attempt to throw the 1/8th oz. Slider Spider Head. Greg did the honors of lipping my prize.
Greg hooked a nice bass, about four pounds. We could have touched the fish when it cleared the water, however, a deep strong dive separated my son from this bass. He placed a little too much faith in his braided line knot, and it broke.
The Statler Brothers recorded a song titled “Guilty.” ‘If she’s guilty so am I.” The same goes for me. Countless times I have failed to retie and it cost me a good fish. For Greg and myself, a lesson learned hard is long remembered.
We caught two smaller bass before the hot sun overhead convinced us there were more necessary things to do at home.
The late Huey Cravens would not go fishing without a four-inch Slider tied on. I’m going back to this and see what happens. Mind you, I may still have a 10-inch worm and a Whopper Plopper attached to my casting rods.
I must tell you this on the readers. Steve Jett and I fished Geist last Thursday. We caught these finicky fish just off the main creek channel in 8-12 feet of water using half of a live nightcrawler. We rigged drop shot-a ¼ oz. sinker on the bottom with a #2 hook about 14 inches above. I think they will be there all summer.
______________________________________________________________________________
It is time to apply for those special draw hunts including the State Parks for deer. The DNR is staggering the draws and application dates. There is a lot to keep up with on the www.IN.gov/dnr website.
These are supposed to be random drawings by a computer but I am randomly missed on almost everything I put in for. I’ve applied for the private land pheasant hunts for over 30 years and have never been drawn. The same goes for the wilderness areas and Deer Creek Fish and Wildlife Area.