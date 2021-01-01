The off election year of 2021 could be critical in many ways to the future of the Democratic Party at the state level and in Madison County.
The primary season is about one year away and of course the next general election doesn’t take place until November 2022.
At the state level the Democratic Party hasn’t won a state-wide race since Joe Donnelly was elected U.S. Senator in 2012, and the prospects are not favorable in 2022.
Not only hasn’t the state Democratic Party won a race for a state elected office, it continues to shed seats in the Indiana House on a regular basis and has made little headway in the Indiana Senate.
Unfortunately for Democrats around the state, the party is little more than an asterisk when it comes to setting state policy.
So at this point in time the state Democrats are looking for a new party chairman to try and improve the prospects for the future.
The most likely candidate is John Gregg, a former speaker of the Indiana House and the party’s gubernatorial candidate in 2012 and 2016. Had it not been for the Donald Trump landslide in Indiana in 2016 Gregg probably would have defeated Republican Eric Holcomb.
Locally in county-wide elections the Democratic Party has been nothing short of pathetic.
The demographics of Madison County is changing as more and more conservative leaning Republicans move into the southwestern part of the county.
In 2016 the party won just two county-wide races and in 2020 failed to win any of the 12 local contests.
Currently there are only two Democrats in county government offices, Sheriff Scott Mellinger and county councilman Fred Reese.
The 2022 election offers local Democrats a shot at gaining a county elected office but there is also the chance it could lose one position.
Mellinger is not eligible to run for a third term as Madison County Sheriff since the state Constitution limits the office to two consecutive terms.
That opens a chance for a Republican to win election as Sheriff for the first time since Bob Graham served one term in 1978.
Depending on what happens with redistricting following the 2020 census, Reese’s seat should be safe on the council since most of the district is located in Anderson.
Democrats could have chances at several positions in 2022. Incumbent Republican Linda Smith can’t seek a third term as Recorder, unless Jerry Alexander decides not to work for Sen. Mike Braun, he won’t be able to run for re-election to the County Council and incumbent Steve Sumner is currently facing criminal charges.
The party could also have a chance at winning the South District seat on the Madison County Board of County Commissioners.
Locally and in Indianapolis the party has to basically reinvent itself. Build the party’s precinct organization, reconnect with voters and encourage new people to run for office.
If not, the proverbial “fat lady” is starting to tune-up.
