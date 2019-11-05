Black gum (Nyssa sylvatica), also known as black tupelo or sour gum, is a distinctive and beautiful tree native to Indiana and much of the eastern United States. Black gums are usually a medium-sized to large tree reaching 50 to 75 feet in height and 1 to 2 feet in diameter.
In Indiana, black gums are found throughout the state, although they are less common on the central till plain. They grow in a variety of woodlands, including well-drained sloping woods, wet flatwoods and the margins of swamps. In northern Indiana, they frequent wet sandy soils where they associate with pin oak. They prefer slightly acid soils, which is why they are less common in the neutral soils of central Indiana.
The leaves of black gums are usually simple and elliptic in shape, although occasionally they have a few teeth, especially on saplings. They are arranged alternately and are typically 2.5-5 inches long and 1-2.5 inches wide. Black gum leaves are best known for turning brilliant red in the fall, making it among our most striking native trees for fall color. Occasionally, shades of orange, yellow and purple mix with the red.
These trees produce inconspicuous flowers in the spring that may be perfect, meaning they contain both male and female flower parts together, or dioecious, meaning male and female flowers occur on separate trees. The flowers with female parts develop into a fleshy fruit known as a drupe. The drupes ripen to a dark purple in the fall. They are consumed by a variety of birds including wild turkey, brown thrashers, robins, wood thrushes, pileated woodpecker and mockingbirds. Mammals such as raccoons, opossums, gray fox and squirrels also eat the drupes.
One of the most distinctive features of mature black gums is their bark. It is dark gray and frequently broken into blocks resembling the hide of an alligator. Smaller trees typically have shallow vertical furrows in the bark that develop the horizontal blocking as they age.
As a young tree, black gums are pyramidal in growth habit. When mature, they tend to become more rounded in form. The fall color is often earlier than other canopy species such as the oaks and hickories that black gum associates with, making it stand out even more among its green companions.
Black gum is an outstanding ornamental tree if properly sited. It does well in fertile loamy or sandy topsoil. It does not perform well in disturbed alkaline soils, so use caution when siting them in urban settings. Very droughty sites should also be avoided. It has a moderate growth rate of up to one foot per year and will have the best growth and fall color when sited in full sun. Black gum is best established from container-grown trees produced by nurseries specializing in native woody species.
