A hot sunny day in late summer is the ideal time to see blue-green algae on the surface of Shadyside Lake and in slow-moving sections of rivers and streams.
This “pond scum” is actually a kind of primitive bacteria that is related to the first oxygen-producing organisms that lived on Earth more than 3 billion years ago. They are called blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, and were able to live in the low- or no-oxygen conditions typical of the young Earth.
Blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) thrive in stagnant, warm, nutrient-rich water. They also live on moist surfaces like flower pots, north-facing vinyl siding, weathered wood and even bare soil. Their primitive cells lack a true nucleus, and the mucous capsule that protects them from drying out makes them feel slimy. Blue-green algae cells are much smaller than the cells of true plants and are more closely related to bacteria than to plants.
Oxygen, essential to life as we know it, was completely lacking from the atmosphere until about 2.3 billion years ago. That was when blue-green algae began to release it as a byproduct of photosynthesis. Cyanobacteria continue to live in oxygen-free conditions in a varied array of habitats including stagnant lakes, tropical oceans and thermal springs.
When conditions are right, aquatic blue-green algae can overpopulate and form floating mats called algal blooms. A bloom can be so thick that it blocks sunlight from reaching the bottom. Blue-green algae can secrete toxins that sicken cattle, dogs and even children who accidentally swallow the water. When the mats die back, they sink and decompose, robbing the water of valuable oxygen.
Blue-green algae can taint some municipal water sources, producing an unpleasant odor and taste. Occasionally, it can cause an irritating skin rash called swimmer’s itch upon skin contact. It’s dangerous for dogs and small children to play in water that is experiencing an active blue-green algal bloom; the toxins can cause diarrhea, vomiting, muscle aches, dizziness and stomach cramps.
Although blue-green algae can be a nuisance, they play a vital role in the life of our planet. Some species of cyanobacteria perform the essential task of converting atmospheric nitrogen into a form of ammonia or nitrate that plants can use. They can also live in relationship with fungi on the roots of certain plants like soybeans, alfalfa, locust trees, clover, lentils, and chickpeas (legumes), providing free fertilizer to the soil. These associations between fungi and cyanobacteria are called mycorrhizae and are essential to good soil health.
Other species of cyanobacteria live in intimate relationships with fungi to form lichens, which come in many different colors. Lichens are the only living things that can live directly on bare rock and, over time, help to turn rock into soil. Cyanobacteria are essential in forming the topsoil that supports most terrestrial plant life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.