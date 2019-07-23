It is 4-H Fair week in Madison County and that provides the perfect reason for your family to get out of the house every day and or evening through Saturday.
In parts of Indiana, there is a county fair with a little 4-H thrown in on the side. That is not how we do things around here. In Madison County, we have a rich history of 4-H, and this is the week it shines the brightest!
The Madison County 4-H Fair is a chance to get outdoors, watch 4-Hers show their animals, look at building projects and reconnect with friends from all around the county. Every time we attend, our family runs into old friends from past seasons in our lives and we get a chance to catch up. If I were the betting type, I’d bet that many of you are raising your hands along with me on that one.
Every day of this week there will be 4-H animals on display, both in the show arena and in the barns. There is no better way to introduce your children to the wonders of farm life than to take a stroll through the barns and ask the 4-Hers questions about their animals. The commitment to care for their animals shows through. These 10- to 18-year-olds take pride in keeping their animals healthy, and they love to share their knowledge with others.
When it gets a little toasty out, as it usually does this time of year, take a break from the heat in the air-conditioned 4-H Exhibit Hall and look at the building projects. Here you will find a myriad of other projects that exhibit the skills of our local 4-Hers. The Exhibit Hall closes for the week at 2 p.m. on Friday, so do not wait too long to see the photography posters, the sewing displays, the fine arts projects and the decorated cakes. I always like looking at the projects that show a love for time spent outdoors, such as forestry, wildlife, entomology (bugs) and geology.
Our county fair provides a welcoming atmosphere outside of the 4-H buildings as well. Every evening there is free live entertainment on the Kiwanis Stage. You can browse the Home Show Building and other outside displays every afternoon and evening, or spend some cash and enjoy the amusement rides. Fair food like lemon shake-ups and elephant ears are consumed in vast quantities this week, as well as those delicious milkshakes from the 4-H Jr. Leaders’ booth.
Friday and Saturday of the fair are some of our favorite times to get outside and meet up with friends. The Horse and Pony show runs all day Friday and again on Saturday in the Horse Arena, while the llamas and alpacas are strutting around the show arena both days.
It’s 4-H Fair week, get outside and come join the fun!
Carol Emmert lives in Anderson. She is a founding director of Heart of the River Coalition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.