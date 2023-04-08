Life changes quickly, like skittering clouds blown across the sky before a spring storm. Today has been filled with a seemingly never-ending cycle of rain and thunderstorms followed by sunshine and birdsong. Rinse, repeat. This is typical of spring in Indiana.
Do we notice the changes in the weather around us? Or are we so well-insulated in our homes, schools, and businesses that we miss the power, majesty, and fury of a springtime storm as it rolls through? When was the last time you opened your front door and thought, “It smells like rain is coming”?
When was the last time you opened a window and smelled the rich, earthly scent of petrichor after the rain had passed? How long has it been since you splashed in a puddle on purpose?
Kids understand the idea of living in the moment. Have we forgotten how to be child-like without being childish?
When I arrived home from work this afternoon, the neighborhood kids were out riding their bikes and playing. Five minutes later the first raindrops fell, and the kids scattered for their homes. Just a few moments later we heard the thunder rumble and saw the sheets of rain pummeling the trees and their tiny leaves.
Those children weren’t being foolish, they were being opportunists. Their time to play outside was limited by the impending storm. Instead of staying inside and complaining about the storm, they chose to run outside and seize the moment.
I completely understand that sentiment. I took a walk this afternoon between the rain showers. I chose to take those short moments that nature afforded and live them, truly live them, not simply endure them.
When I was quite young, maybe 5 or 6, my parents took my brother and me to the store to get more sand for our sandbox. While we were 10 miles from home, a tornado swept over our land. In a miraculous turn of events, it jumped over our home and the only lasting damage was to the oak tree in our backyard that was scarred by the lightning.
When we returned home, our phone was ringing. It was our neighbors who had seen the tornado headed toward our house.
Ever since, I have had a healthy appreciation for the power of nature, especially the power that thunderstorms have. I’m happy to watch the show of lightning from indoors.
I do not stay outside when a storm approaches. I take my nature-loving self inside and observe from the safety of a sturdy building. When the storm has passed, I’m ready to join my kids as we stomp in the puddles.
Have you learned to appreciate the power of nature to influence your life? We can talk about the weather with complete strangers while standing in line because it is the one thing we all have in common. Nature affects our lives daily.
If you think that it doesn’t, I have one question for you. Do you truly live?