March is the start of the mating season for many birds. Interestingly, the dating rituals of birds resemble those of humans in many ways. Unusual bird behaviors are often attributable to courtship at this time of year.
Courtship is a kind of ritualistic behavior that allows the male and female to communicate information to each other. While the male is trying to impress his future mate, the female is trying to assess his suitability for raising offspring. Let’s briefly look at the courtship behavior of three common species in our area — mourning doves, cardinals and red-tailed hawks.
Although mourning doves often form year-round pair bonds, they perform a renewal ritual in the spring. The male kicks off the season by cooing to his mate. He will fly noisily toward her, wings straight out and head held low. He often bows to his lady and pumps his head up and down as he approaches her. Couples are very affectionate and engage in mutual preening around the head and neck. The male opens his mouth toward his mate, and they engage in billing, or rubbing bills. Both sexes are attentive to each other and to their offspring. The nest is rather sloppily built, but it works. A mated pair can raise several broods each year. One or the other parent is on the nest almost constantly from the time the female lays the eggs until the babies fledge.
A male cardinal knows how to impress the female. He calls to her and often does a little dance while twisting his body. The female, as if to indicate her approval, sometimes raises one wing for his benefit and may sing back to him. The male also brings his prospective mate a gift of food and feeds it to her. This feeding behavior could be called gifting, or it could indicate the male’s willingness to help feed their future young. To the human observer, this feeding behavior resembles kissing.
Red-tailed hawks, like their famous cousins the bald eagles and other large raptors, are aerial acrobats during courtship. They perform spectacular displays at heights of up to 1,000 feet. The male approaches the female from above, flying in large circles. At the last moment, the female flips upside down and the male grasps her feet with his talons. If they get a good grip, they can spin in circles around each other as they free-fall toward the ground. After they release their grip, the female searches for a sturdy branch or other landing site and the male follows her to mate. She will usually lay two to three eggs in a sturdy platform nest build of branches and twigs which is enlarged over successive years. Red-tails mate for life; if something happens to one of the pair, however, its mate will find another partner.
Bird watching never gets boring this time of year.
