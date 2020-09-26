As of September 2020, more than 1,700 fires are burning across the United States, totaling more than 5 million acres, an area roughly the size of New Jersey. Today more than half of U.S. states currently contain at least one fire. For Midwesterners, comprehending the danger and devastation of these fires may be difficult. But speaking with friends and family in Oregon that are “packed and ready to go,” the possibility of losing a home is for them a sobering daily reality.
Since the turn of the 21st century, the average temperature in the western states has increased by 2.6 degrees Fahrenheit. In California, the average annual temperature has risen by 3 degrees F. Global temperature averages have increased since the dawn of the Industrial Revolution in the 19th century through the burning of fossil fuels used to power industrial production. Warmer average temperatures result in reduced snow cover throughout higher elevations resulting in the early melting of the snowpack in spring. These early melt periods produce long dry periods throughout the late spring, summer and fall. Extended dry seasons contribute to massive die-offs of trees, as many as 100 million trees in 2015 alone. Over the last four decades, annual burn areas have increased by 500%.
The reduction of snowfall and the increase in snowmelt as a result of increased global temperatures set off a chain reaction that creates the perfect conditions for massive fires. Wetter winters create landslides in mountainous regions, clearing areas of trees and vegetation. These once shady forested areas become large swaths of temporarily moist open land perfect for invasive and non-native plants that require sunny open spaces to grow.
As superheat events become more common during the summer months (a prime example is the 121-degree temperatures recorded recently in the San Fernando Valley in California), lush spring blooms quickly dry out and become a tender box. When fires break out in these areas, the dried plants ignite and burn twice as hot as native trees and underbrush. The extreme heat vaporizes the nutrients in the soil, inhibiting the regrowth of native species that once comprised the alpine forests.
In the Mojave National Preserve located between Los Angles and Las Vegas in Southern California, a similar event is occurring. More than 1.3 million acres of Joshua Tree forest has burned recently. Unlike some forest ecosystems that rely on occasional fire to reproduce, desert ecosystems like the Mojave cannot adapt to widespread burns. Scientists are now referring to fires spreading across the region as an “extinction event.” These desert areas will never regenerate and will eventually be replaced by invasive cheatgrass that cannot support the native fauna of the region.
For some, the changing climate is an abstract concept subject to belief. For those “packed and ready to go,” it is a reality.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.