A few weeks ago, I visited an area in southern New York City with a long and troubled cultural and environmental history.
By the mid-19th century, New York City was in the midst of a massive garbage problem. In some areas of the city, pedestrians were forced to walk through shin-deep trash. At the time the majority of rubbish was either burned or dumped directly into the ocean. City officials scrambled to find a location to hold the ever-growing piles of refuse, finally settling on Barren Island just off the southern coast of Brooklyn.
In just a few years, Barren Island became the home to fish processing plants, fertilizer factories and the largest trash incineration facility in the world. Horse-rendering plants boiled horse bones, dumping spent carcasses into the bay and often clogging the channel between the island and the mainland. Locals quickly began referring to the inlet as Dead Horse Bay.
For nearly 80 years, 200-foot smokestacks filled the air with noxious fumes as factories continually dumped waste and byproducts into the sea. By the 1920s, the foul stench of Barren Island spread throughout the city, outraging citizens and eventually forcing the closure of all factories.
During the same decade, city officials were searching for a site for New York’s first municipal airport. Barren Island was selected but needed to be expanded to incorporate the airfield. Sands dredged from the bottom of neighboring Jamaica Bay were pumped into the channel connecting Barren Island to mainland Brooklyn. Today, Floyd Bennet Field and the surrounding areas are managed by the National Parks Service.
By the 1950s, New York officials looked to connect the city to surrounding areas via highways and the interstate system. Using eminent domain, the city of New York forced low-income citizens out of their homes. Most people could only afford to take belongings they could carry, leaving behind houses filled with personal possessions. These homes were quickly demolished, loaded in trucks and dumped on the beaches of Dead Horse Bay.
Today visiting Dead Horse Bay is like walking through a time capsule. Years of wave erosion and high storm surges have uncovered decades of garbage and household items. The entire beach is covered in broken glass, metal scraps and personal items like shoes, combs and dishes.
Because Dead Horse Bay is under the jurisdiction of the National Parks Service it is technically illegal to remove any artifacts from the beach. Nevertheless, the area remains popular for both artists and beachcombers and serves as a prime example of pre-regulatory industrialization and shortsighted environmental remediation.
Standing on the beach listening to the faint chiming as shards of glass rolled back and forth in the waves, I realized that in many ways environmental protection has come a long way. But there is still a long way to go.
