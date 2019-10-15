After spending time walking around both Shadyside Park and Mounds State Park, I was struck once again by the beauty of nature available to enjoy just a short distance from my own front door.
I began to wonder ... how can we make enjoying this beauty more accessible for those in our community with mobility needs?
Hopefully, you know by now that my main goal while writing for this column is to encourage you to go outside and interact with nature. Last month’s installment encouraging you to take a friend outside with you got me thinking about accessibility, so I did a little investigating.
I have two healthy legs and can walk across the uneven grass to follow a Monarch butterfly as it flits across the meadow at Mounds. If I needed a cane, crutches or a wheelchair to get outside, what would my options be?
If I were a child with limited mobility, would our local nature areas hold enough interest for me to make the effort to go outside? The goal of childhood should not be to race to adulthood, but rather to have time to explore, learn and play. How and where do we encourage outdoor play and exploration for children of varying abilities?
We have areas where we are succeeding, and others with a lot of room for improvement.
At Shadyside, we have a variety of playgrounds. The largest one features a ramp from one end to the other with multiple activity areas that can be accessed from a wheelchair. There is also a red bucket-style swing.
What Shadyside lacks is a place for those with wheelchairs to sit and watch others on the playground. What if the person in the wheelchair is the parent or grandparent? Other than waiting along the path, possibly blocking others, the only place to watch the playground is from over at the picnic shelter.
My other concern revolves around the current project of rebuilding the Shadyside restrooms. There are four port-a-johns that have been brought in for visitor use, none of them are handicapped accessible.
At Shadyside Recreation Center, east of Killbuck Creek, there are accessible restrooms and over two miles of paved trail.
At Mounds State Park there are seasonal outdoor ADA restrooms near the Woodland shelter. The ADA restrooms in the Nature Center are available year-round.
Mounds has a new mobility scooter that guests can check out from the Nature Center to visit the Great Mound unaccompanied. To visit other areas in the park with the scooter, you must call the park office and schedule a naturalist to accompany you.
This Saturday at 1 p.m. Mounds is having Signs of Nature event. Park naturalist Savannah Lundgren will be talking about and teaching some fall-themed nature words in American Sign Language. Meet at the Nature Center.
Let’s work together for more accessibility options. Then we can all enjoy nature together.
