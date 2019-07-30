On Nature column: Shop local produce at city market

Recently I took a cross-country road trip traveling through one of the most valuable agricultural areas in the U.S.
Heading east out of the Bay Area, I left behind the temperate climate of coastal California, entering the low-lying San Joaquin Valley where summer temperatures are regularly more than 100 degrees. I drove for hours through perfectly spaced citrus and almond trees, massive fields of artichokes, broccoli, tomatoes and grapes and acres of ranch land. For decades, farmers have worked this land, roughly the size of the Dominican Republic, producing more than 12% of the food grown in the U.S.
Some 65 million years ago, higher ocean levels filled this area with seawater. Five million years ago, geologic changes and sediment deposits closed off the coastal outlets, isolating the area. Beginning approximately 2 million years ago, glacial activity began transforming the area, and more recently the southern portion of the Central Valley formed three distinct lakes. Over the past 100 years, agricultural development diverted the waters from these lakes and the Kern River, eventually completely draining them.
Today, miles of large steel pipes supply water to more than 5 million acres of cropland. Over 85% of fields in the southern Central Valley now require irrigation. Much of the water is drawn from groundwater wells or water diverted from rivers and streams flowing down from the Coastal Range and the Sierra Nevada Mountains. Recently, drought in the Central Valley has prevented the recharging of the natural aquifers. Today so much groundwater is pumped from aquifers to irrigate the land that the valley is sinking. In 2015, Corcoran, California, dropped 13 inches in elevation in eight months.
Traveling throughout this drained landscape, I thought about the washed-out fields in Indiana now filled with wildflowers and temporary ponds. Seeing the miles of pipes, the massive pumping stations and the huge sprayers rolling across the fields put just how far away much of our food is grown into perspective. Not to mention the huge amount of fuel burned to ship produce 2,000 miles to Indiana.
Yet, I was reminded that there are people back home who are working hard to provide locally grown fruits and vegetables. They ensure that we do not have to rely solely on foods grown in distant areas that depend on environmentally devastating practices. These growers set up every Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon, May through September, at the Anderson City Market. They offer locally and responsibly grown fruits and vegetables, flowers, eggs, meat, mushrooms, honey and more.
Not only is buying locally grown produce environmentally sustainable but it also serves to strengthen our local economy by keeping the money we spend in our community.
Next time you need to shop for produce, give the Anderson City Market a try. It is at the Park Place Community Center, 802 E 5th St.
Eliot Reed, an Anderson native, is the owner of Park Place Arts, a custom frame shop and art gallery in Anderson. He is a founding director of Heart of the River Coalition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.