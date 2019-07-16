On Nature column: Shumard oak stands tall in state

One of our most common oak species in central Indiana is relatively poorly known and often misidentified. The Shumard oak (Quercus shumardii) is a large species in the red oak group named for Benjamin Franklin Shumard (1820-1869), state geologist of Texas.
Shumard oak is associated with southeastern bottomland forests, but its range extends north in the Ohio Valley to northern Indiana. Elsewhere, Shumard oaks are found from North Carolina west to central Texas and Oklahoma and north to central Missouri. In central Indiana, they thrive on floodplains along streams and rivers as well as poorly drained upland flatwoods. They can achieve impressive proportions, with old trees often reaching 5 feet in diameter and 100 feet in height.
Shumard oaks have dark green, shiny leaves about 6 inches long with deeply cut lobes that often end in several bristle-tipped points. The bark is dark gray and ridged and is typically difficult to distinguish from other members of the red oak group. The acorns are about 1 inch long and have shallow bowl-shaped caps that cover less than 1/3 of the nut.
Shumard oak is similar to other red oaks with deeply lobed leaves, especially northern red oak (Quercus rubra) and pin oak (Quercus palustris). It differs from northern red oak by having the leaf lobes cut more than half way to midrib and having a more bowl-shaped rather than a flat-bottomed acorn cap. Shumard oak differs from pin oak by its darker green leaves with lobes that often broaden near the tips and by its much larger acorns.
On floodplains, Shumard oaks generally grow on better-drained terraces associating with bur oak, hackberry, black walnut and shellbark hickory. In upland flatwoods, common associates include bur oak, swamp white oak, pin oak and shellbark hickory. Occasionally Shumard oaks grow on sloping upland sites in central Indiana, particularly those with gravelly outwash soils. These soils tend to be calcareous, or rich in calcium, and harbor trees with similar preferences, including chinquapin oak, blue ash and hackberry. In southern Indiana, Shumard oaks frequently grow on thin soils over limestone. The area upslope from the Pioneer Village in Spring Mill State Park along Trail 4 is a good place to see Shumard oaks in this habitat.
Like other oaks, Shumard oaks have high wildlife value. They are an important larval food plant for many butterflies and moths. The acorns are consumed by squirrels, chipmunks, woodpeckers, wild turkeys and deer.
Shumard oaks are one of the fastest growing and most adaptable oaks for landscaping. They thrive in a variety of moisture conditions and are tolerant of high pH soils. They have red fall color in late autumn, often retaining their leaves well into November. For those seeking a large sturdy shade tree for their yard, Shumard oak is an excellent choice.
Kevin Tungesvick is a lifelong resident of Madison County. An avid naturalist and self-taught botanist, Kevin is author of a floral inventory of Mounds State Park. He is a founding director of Heart of the River Coalition.
