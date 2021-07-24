Do we sometimes miss the mark for time spent outdoors because we want each day to look like a scene from a Bear Grylls’ TV show? What if instead of planning our outdoor pursuits to be extraordinary, we simply focused on taking our daily lives outside?
It’s nearing the end of July. Soon kids will go back to school, and parents will oversee homework. You might be tempted to stay inside because it seems convenient. Instead, make time outdoors convenient.
Surely you can find outdoor projects to work on together. Many will only require a few minutes of prep time, like getting the bucket and gloves to go weed the flowerbed. A few will require more detailed preparations.
Last week at work, I spent two entire days, and half a night, outdoors, working on a group project. This one was unusual because it only happens every six years, and it requires about 120 people and eight months of planning. As the second day stretched into the night, I was thinking about how all the hard work didn’t seem as difficult because we were doing it together. That’s the beauty of group projects done well: you remember the people who were there more than your sore muscles the next day.
How many projects that you usually do alone could you turn into something to do with others? I can weed the flowerbed all by myself, but it is much more enjoyable when my kids join me. It doesn’t really matter how many weeds they pull — it’s the time spent with them that matters. We all benefit from the conversations and the time spent out in nature.
Right now I’m looking at my daughter’s tomato plant, and the flowers I just bought at Lowe’s that need planted tomorrow afternoon. A small plane is flying overhead, I can see the moon peeking through the clouds, and a rabbit just dashed across the yard to go eat some clover.
I could be sitting inside while I write, but that would be ordinary. By changing my location to the front yard, I am choosing to notice the small things happening in my neighborhood. I see the honeybee visiting the pansies, I hear the neighbor’s little girls playing, I feel the cool breeze after a warm day.
I’ll admit to being frequently distracted by the sparrows hopping along the ridgeline of our neighbor’s roof. My otherwise quiet evening has become extraordinary because I chose to go outdoors. What outdoor activities could you invite others to join you for? Repainting a picnic table, cutting flowers to give to your neighbors or vacuuming out the car? Maybe it will simply be a group effort to fill your front yard with soap bubbles. You’ll think of something.
That work project? We were preparing and inflating Conner Prairie’s new helium-filled tethered balloon. The project used experts from three countries, our own balloon crew and 100 staff and volunteers from every department. Time spent together — outdoors. Priceless.
