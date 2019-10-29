Wolf spiders (family Lycosidae) are not as scary as their name suggests.
They do not live indoors, preferring instead to inhabit grassy meadows, lawns, woodlands or stream banks. They like to hide under wood piles, rocks, old logs and leaf litter, or in tunnels. While their bite can be painful, it is no more annoying than an insect bite for most people. They are not particularly aggressive and would rather run from humans than attack.
Wolf spiders are one of a small number of species that do not spin webs. Instead, they are ground dwellers that stalk and chase their prey, which usually consists of insects like ants, grasshoppers, crickets and other invertebrates. They can have a creamy or golden cast with a stripe on their head and brown, gray and black markings. Their stout bodies are covered with sensory hairs. Wolf spiders are fast; they can run 2 inches per second to pounce on their unsuspecting prey. The female is larger and longer-lived than the male, sometimes growing to over an inch in length not counting its eight legs.
Large spiders can be distinguished from each other by the arrangement of their eight eyes. Wolf spiders have three rows of eyes: the bottom row has four small eyes, the second has two large forward-facing eyes, and the top two are toward the back and side of the head. Not surprisingly, their eyesight is superb and they can sense even the smallest movement. If they are attacked, they can detach one of their legs, which will keep twitching as they make a get-away.
Wolf spiders are unique in that the female actually nurtures her babies. After mating (sometimes consuming the male in the process), she places her eggs in a silken sac, which she attaches to her spinnerettes and carries around until they’re ready to hatch. If she drops the sac, she will search frantically until she finds it. She assists the hatchlings by tearing open the sac and allowing them to climb onto her abdomen. She will carry up to 100 spiderlings on her back until they drop off and fend for themselves. Mom spiders have been observed placing their legs in a source of water, allowing their babies to crawl down to get a drink and crawl back up to safety.
In some species of wolf spider, the female eats the male as soon as she meets him. Researchers have discovered that males can determine if the female has consumed another male by sensing certain chemicals in her silk. It is then crucial that he perform his courtship dance with special vigor so as to distract her.
Wolf spiders are quite beneficial to humans and should be left alone when encountered. Their bite is mild compared to Indiana’s two poisonous spiders, the brown recluse and the black widow.
