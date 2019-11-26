The American crow, Corvus brachyrhynchos, is a remarkable species that shows many similarities to humans in intelligence and behavior. They are highly adaptive omnivores who are able to live in almost any kind of habitat, eating a wide variety of foods.
Crows have been the subject of myth and legend in many cultures around the world. In Cherokee mythology, the crow gives us the ability to make wise decisions and guides us through times of change. Many tribes see the crow as an omen of good luck.
The closest relatives of crows in North America are the jays, magpies and ravens. Together with the jackdaws, rooks and nutcrackers, they are referred to as corvids. Ravens can be distinguished from crows by their larger bodies, a raspy croak instead of a caw, and their habit of doing double hops on the ground.
Crows are entirely black, including their eyes. Their call is a distinctive series of two or three loud caws. American crows are cooperative nesters, which means that the offspring of a nesting pair will share the parents’ territory and assist in rearing the next year’s brood. These young adults help the parents by bringing food to them on the nest, protecting and feeding the babies, and driving off enemies. Injured adults have been known to return to live with their original family group.
Crows usually nest in the upper third of a tall tree, often a conifer or an oak. Their nests are well-camouflaged, 6 to 19 inches in diameter, and lined with bark, weeds, needles or animal hair. Nesting begins in April when females usually lay between three and six eggs, which they incubate for 18 days. They roost with their family unit at night, but commute to “work” during the day, often joining large unrelated groups for feeding.
Crows are highly social and have demonstrated the ability to distinguish and remember human faces. They may live seven or more years in the wild, but can survive decades in captivity. Parents pass their knowledge of dangerous or friendly humans on to their offspring, can use tools to obtain food and can remember where they hide it. Crows have learned to distinguish a Picasso from a Monet and will move their food from one hiding place to another, revealing an ability to reason and learn from the experience of others.
A group of crows is referred to as a murder. They have few enemies with the exception of hawks and owls, and, of course, humans. Crows are often seen to exhibit mobbing behavior during which a group of them will dive bomb a larger predator to drive it away.
Crows are highly susceptible to the West Nile virus, which is nearly 100% fatal to corvids. Fortunately for them, they have learned to thrive in urban environments and have a stable population.
