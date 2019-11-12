Every fall we get the opportunity to view something amazing: migratory birds flying south for the winter.
Maybe you’re not normally a birdwatcher, but this is one sight you won’t want to miss.
During the fall, you can find migratory birds on almost any pond, lake or marsh in Indiana. Many people notice the ducks and geese, but a truly amazing sight to see is the thousands of Sandhill cranes that migrate across Indiana on their path from the northern plain states and Canada to their winter nesting areas in Florida.
November is the ideal month to view Sandhill cranes as they often stop for a week or more to forage grains from recently harvested Hoosier fields along their path. The two best locations to view the massive flocks, which can easily reach 10,000 or more, are at Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area near Medarysville and at Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area near Linton.
Each location has its benefits and its drawbacks.
At Jasper-Pulaski there is a large, permanent platform in the Goose Pasture viewing area and quite a bit of paved parking. We have always found other birders there who are willing to talk about the cranes, or lend you binoculars if you’ve forgotten yours. It is also 20 minutes closer to Anderson than Goose Pond FWA, which may not seem like much, but when you’re cold and tired from a long day of birding, it is appreciated. The drawbacks include other birders bringing their dogs, which scares the cranes farther from the viewing platform; the only bathroom options at the platform area are port-a-johns; and the sheer volume of birders sometimes makes it difficult to capture a video without talking in it. Lastly, since this is a raised platform in a mostly flat area, the winds at sunset can be brutal, so dress warmly!
Goose Pond has a modern spectacular Visitors Center, which opened in 2016, with large windows and modern restrooms. More than 260 species of birds have been documented at Goose Pond, so even if the cranes are not abundant on the day you visit, there are sure to be birds to watch. Goose Pond has multiple marsh and water areas. You can drive from area to area looking for the best views and checking birds off your list. The variety of birds and areas make it a great birding destination year-round. One drawback is that lovely Visitors Center closes at 3 or 4 p.m. depending on the day, and the Sandhill cranes are most active at sunrise and sunset. Also, as this is a marsh area, you must constantly watch where you step, so stay on the paths!
Carve out an entire day to view the Sandhill cranes, or find an afternoon to visit a state park or reservoir and get your fill of migrating ducks. Soon winter will creep in and we’ll be looking for the dark-eyed Juncos!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.