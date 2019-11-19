Today, thousands of acres of forest are ablaze throughout California, Australia, and South America. North Dakota is flooded with hundreds of thousands of gallons of oil from a recent leak in the Keystone Pipeline. In the meantime, the United States edges ever closer to a complete withdrawal from the Paris Climate Accord. Our approach to the prevention of ecological disasters and the promotion of environmental protection fall perilously short.
As the climate crisis worsens, indigenous worldviews are coming to the fore. The claim that European understandings of the world are superior to those of indigenous peoples is both antiquated and bigoted. A strictly Eurocentric approach to the ecological crisis limits our effectiveness in the race to preserve a habitable planet.
Native people are slowly but surely being included in mainstream culture and policy. The protests against the construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline on the Standing Rock Reservation received international media attention. Here in the U.S., an increasing number of cities are passing ordinances to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day instead of celebrating Columbus’ “discovery” of the New World. In 2018, Sharice Davids of the Ho-Chunk Nation and Deb Haaland from the Pueblo of Laguna became the first two Native women elected to Congress. In May 2019, Navajo activist Mark Charles announced his candidacy for president of the United States.
Land and place play a vital role in Native lifeways. Location is intrinsic to the identity, values and spirituality of indigenous communities. Studies have shown that Native groups are exceptional guardians of biodiversity.
Today 370 million indigenous people speak more than 7,000 languages in 90 countries around the globe. These people persist in spite of centuries of oppression and genocide. For far too long their cultural perspectives, traditions and wisdom have been ignored or forgotten.
Mounds State Park is a prime example of an area where peoples’ culture and knowledge is lost. While archaeologists convincingly suggest dates when these structures were constructed, very little is known about the people that built these massive earthworks and how they were used. Entire civilizations have vanished throughout history and with them the peoples’ experiences, cultural understandings and knowledge of the world around them.
The governments and multinational corporations in power today maintain an ineffective and unacceptable approach to the climate crisis. A society that champions investors and corporations can never authentically combat climate change.
It is time to accept Native voices into the conversation. It is time to hear indigenous people and learn new ways of being in the world. It is time to consider new perspectives and gain new understandings about our world.
