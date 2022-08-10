Online poll results

What do you think of the federal Inflation Reduction Act passed Sunday, which earmarks almost $400 billion for energy security and to battle climate change, limits out-of-pocket drug costs for seniors on Medicare to $2,000 a year and extends for three years the current larger premium subsidies for lower- and middle-income Americans under the Affordable Care Act?

Happy 25%

It’s a lot of money, but it’ll do good overall 18%

Unsure 5%

More money could’ve been cut 10%

Unhappy 42%

211 responses counted as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.

