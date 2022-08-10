Online poll results
What do you think of the federal Inflation Reduction Act passed Sunday, which earmarks almost $400 billion for energy security and to battle climate change, limits out-of-pocket drug costs for seniors on Medicare to $2,000 a year and extends for three years the current larger premium subsidies for lower- and middle-income Americans under the Affordable Care Act?
Happy 25%
It’s a lot of money, but it’ll do good overall 18%
Unsure 5%
More money could’ve been cut 10%
Unhappy 42%
211 responses counted as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.