Online poll results
Do you like the GOP having supermajorities in both the Indiana House and Senate?
Yes, a great deal 34%
Yes, somewhat 9%
Unsure 3%
No, not much 4%
No, not at all 50%
218 responses counted as of 2:50 p.m. Wednesday.
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.