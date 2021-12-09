Online poll results
Should Congress eliminate the debt ceiling?
Yes. It doesn’t make Congress fiscally responsible. 31%
No. It still could spur fiscal responsibility. 60%
Unsure 9%
178 responses counted as of 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
