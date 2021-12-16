Online poll results
Should the Indiana legislature pass a bill that would require employers to grant exemptions to COVID-19 vaccination requirements without any questions?
Yes 42%
No 55%
Not sure 3%
223 responses counted as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
