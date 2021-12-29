Online poll results
How has your charitable giving changed from 2020 to 2021?
It has risen 15%
It’s about the same 61%
It has fallen 24%
158 responses as of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 36F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: December 29, 2021 @ 7:32 pm
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.