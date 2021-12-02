Online poll results
Are you surprised that a nearly all-white jury in Georgia last week found three white men guilty of murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man?
Yes, because of the jury's racial composition. %
Yes, because I think the men should have been found not guilty. %
No. I have faith that jurors, regardless of race, will reach the right conclusion. %
No. I think the facts were too clear-cut for any other verdict. %
Not sure %
