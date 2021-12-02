Online poll results

Are you surprised that a nearly all-white jury in Georgia last week found three white men guilty of murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man?

Yes, because of the jury's racial composition. %

.

Yes, because I think the men should have been found not guilty. %

No. I have faith that jurors, regardless of race, will reach the right conclusion. %

No. I think the facts were too clear-cut for any other verdict. %

Not sure %

ccc responses counted as of xx 4 p.m,. Friday.

Tags

Trending Video