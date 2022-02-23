Online poll results
Will President Biden succeed in getting popular parts of his Build Back Better agenda through the U.S. Senate?
Yes 16%
Maybe 21%
No 60%
Unsure 3%
223 responses counted as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low 23F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: February 23, 2022 @ 7:06 pm
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
It's time to vote for the best food, venues and people of Madison County. Meet your Best of Madison County 2022 finalists.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.