Online poll results
Should body cameras and dash cams be required for all police officers to wear and have in their vehicles at all levels of law enforcement?
Yes 85%
No 12%
Not sure 3%
235 responses counted as of 2:25 p.m. Sunday.
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.