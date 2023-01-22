Online poll results
What should Congress do about the federal debt limit?
Leave the limit the way it is 17%
Raise the limit 23%
Lower the limit 30%
Get rid of the limit 21%
Not sure 9%
214 responses counted as of 3:05 p.m. Sunday.
