Online poll results
Losing weight/stopping smoking/better health 8%
Taking more time to relax 3%
Volunteering 0%
Something else 6%
Two or more of the above 19%
None 63%
Unsure 1%
218 responses counted as of 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.
Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 3:47 pm
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.