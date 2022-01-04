Online poll results
Do you think it'd be good to require schools to post online all instructional materials used in classrooms?
Yes 61%
Probably 10%
Unsure 4%
Possibly 3%
No 22%
303 responses counted as of 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.