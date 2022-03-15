Online poll results
After Circle City Curling Club moves to Anderson and sets up its ice facility, will you try curling — or play there, if you play already?
Yes 10%
Maybe 18%
No 68%
Unsure 4%
253 responses counted as of 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.
