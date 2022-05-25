Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.