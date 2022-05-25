Online poll results
Should only the military or police be able to buy or possess body armor, which the accused Buffalo shooter wore?
Yes 52%
Maybe 7%
No 35%
Unsure 6%
176 responses counted as of 2:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm this evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Updated: May 25, 2022 @ 3:46 pm
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.