Online poll results
Should the court unseal the probable cause affidavit in the arrest of a suspect in the Delphi murders?
Yes %
No %
Not sure %
xxx responses counted as of xx p.m. Friday.
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.