Online poll results

How do you feel member of Congress acted recently before raising the federal debt ceiling?

Frustrated by the games they keep playing; we can't default on our debts. 28%

Disheartened, or worse, by the Democrats 22%

Disheartened, or worse, by the Republicans 18%

Irritated that they don't seem willing to make difficult choices to more align what we have and what we spend 31%

Unsure 1%

234 responses counted as of 4:15  p.m. Thursday.

Tags

