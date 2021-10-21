Online poll results
How do you feel member of Congress acted recently before raising the federal debt ceiling?
Frustrated by the games they keep playing; we can't default on our debts. 28%
Disheartened, or worse, by the Democrats 22%
Disheartened, or worse, by the Republicans 18%
Irritated that they don't seem willing to make difficult choices to more align what we have and what we spend 31%
Unsure 1%
234 responses counted as of 4:15 p.m. Thursday.
