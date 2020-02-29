Online poll results Feb 29, 2020 1 hr ago How should legislative and congressional districts be created in Indiana? By the state legislature 15%By a nonpartisan commission 68% Some other way 7%Don't know 10%162 responses counted at 4:50 p.m. Saturday. Tags Congressional District Poll State Legislature Indiana Politics Response Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Funeral Services: Feb. 29 Green, George STAMPER, Mary Oct 30, 1924 - Feb 25, 2020 CALABRIA, Christopher Aug 3, 1950 - Feb 26, 2020 FELTS, Paul Mar 10, 1978 - Feb 27, 2020 PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from The Herald Bulletin. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS WTHR Weather SCHOOL DELAYS CLICK HERE FOR SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMaleah Stringer column: Pets are not toys for childrenMan wanted on felony charges accused of domestic batteryScott Underwood column: Lauren's question -- 'Will dying change my faith in God?'Courtroom outburst at sentencing results in additional jail timeFrankton restaurant must resolve issue with stateAlexandria man, considered armed, wanted by police after felony convictionsWidow seeks legislation for families of those killed in the line of dutyAnderson man charged with bestiality after video posted on FacebookTechnology transports Lapel students to AuschwitzJail Log: Feb. 24 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
