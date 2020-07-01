Online poll results
With the coronavirus pandemic still threatening, should students in Madison County be required to return to school buildings for the fall semester?
Yes 41%
No 44%
Not sure 15%
323 responses counted (as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday)
