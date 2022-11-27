Online poll results
Due to an editorial error, Saturday's poll was printed in that day's edition but was not put online. It's repeated in today's edition and available online until midafternoon Tuesday.
...STRONG WIND GUSTS TODAY... Low pressure will track across central Indiana into early afternoon... with the potential for winds to become gusty through the morning. Southwest wind gusts will peak at 35 to 45 mph this morning...with the highest gusts focused across southern and eastern portions of central Indiana. By this afternoon...winds will shift to northwest and remain in excess of 30 mph at times through sunset. Use caution if traveling today...especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor object such as holiday decorations.
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.