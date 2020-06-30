Online poll results
Do you believe the Confederate emblem should be removed from the Mississippi state flag?
Yes 42%
No 53%
Unsure 22%
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Updated: June 30, 2020 @ 4:42 pm
