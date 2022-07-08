As of June 2, a job opening for a production supervisor was posted on the webpage for NTN Driveshaft in Anderson.
The notice ends: “NTN Driveshaft Anderson, Inc. offers competitive wages and a full range of comprehensive benefits that far exceed the industry standard. … NTN Driveshaft Anderson, Inc. is an equal opportunity employer that strongly supports diversity in the workplace.”
The latter sentence, however, is being disputed by a former production supervisor.
The worker was hired about August 2020. He was born a Black female and transitioned to a male.
According to a federal discrimination lawsuit he has filed, during that first month of work, he presented NTN with a recent court order showing he had legally changed his name and gender. (The order had just been granted August 14).
Co-workers, specifically named in the lawsuit, began harassing the worker. He reportedly complained to NTN human resources and was told “to handle the situation himself.”
The harassment reportedly continued. One supervisor allegedly told the worker to “handle it like a man.”
The transgender worker was fired in February 2021.
NTN, which has not yet responded to the suit, is not the first Indiana corporation to encounter a lawsuit involving alleged discrimination. Indeed, the NTN worker’s attorney has filed at least two other discrimination suits involving Madison County.
Despite protections for Americans, almost half of all LGBTQ+ workers report some form of unfair treatment in their careers, such as harassment, being fired or facing discrimination in hiring, all based on their gender status.
Transgender workers face different types of harassment than LGB workers, according to a 2021 study. For example, transgender workers reported a 44% incidence of verbal harassment at work compared to 29% for cisgender LGB employees.
This can lead to “covering,” in which LGBT employees change their behavior at work to minimize attention. Two in five LGBT employees acknowledge they have covered to avoid harassment and discrimination. And transgender employees are even more likely (58% to cover compared to cisgender LGB workers, 39%), The Williams Institute of Law at the University of California reported in 2021. Transgender employees are also more likely to change their physical appearance or how they dress to avoid confrontation.
The fear of harassment is unduly stressful for LGBTQ+ and transgender employees who have a right to be treated with respect. They have a right not to be fired or refused a job or promotion because of their identity. And they have a right to safe access to restrooms and other facilities consistent with their identity.
What can an average worker do to help ease the stress?
Stop the gossiping and bullying in the workplace.
Work for companies that have non-discrimination policies or benefits, or ask that such policies be put in place. Keep in mind the landmark Supreme Court case Bostock v. Clayton County, decided on June 15, 2020, that clarified that federal law prohibits anti-transgender discrimination in employment.
Treat co-workers with respect and support. Express displeasure if you hear a joke or derogatory comment about transgender people. Don’t ask invasive personal questions. If you’re aware of the proper pronoun to use for a co-worker, then use it.
In other words, as one job description noted, strongly support diversity in the workplace.