On Monday morning, parents of Alexandria school students had reason to believe that their worst nightmare was unfolding as word spread rapidly that police were responded to an active shooter threat.
Fortunately, no active shooter or weapons or dangers of any kind were found at the school.
When Herald Bulletin reporters arrived on the scene, they found the area crawling with first responders from multiple agencies as the school was locked down and searched. Students were evacuated to a nearby church to await pickup.
Although it seemed to be an empty threat, the response by law enforcement and emergency first responders was quick and decisive. Hopefully, we never have to deal with the real thing in our schools, but it is comforting to know that our responders are ready to spring into action at a moment’s notice.
Some parents criticized the elementary school remaining on lockdown for the remainder of the day and wanted to receive more information more quickly during the lockdown. Adding to the frustration is the rate at which inaccurate information spreads on social media during a panic.
We sympathize with parents in such a potentially high-stakes situation, but we have every reason to believe that police, first responders and the school district reacted appropriately.
By about 12:30 p.m., we could all breath a sigh of relief as police informed the public at a press conference that no shots were fired and no injuries were reported.
As school Superintendent Melissa Brisco told The Herald Bulletin, police are in charge when the lockdown is in place.
The week before the incident, Brisco spoke with The Herald Bulletin about the district’s active shooter safety plan, which is reviewed quarterly with consultation of law enforcement.
On Monday morning, that plan was put to the test and proved solid.