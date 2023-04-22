Indianapolis’ annual One America Mini-Marathon is 13.1 miles.
Last year, James Ngandu won the men’s division in a time of one hour and four minutes. He moved at about 12.4 miles per hour, covering a mile, on average, in about 4 minutes and 50 seconds.
This year, at 10:21 p.m. on March 31, a tornado traveled 13.1 miles, starting in Illinois, jumping the Wabash River and dissolving back into the clouds above Sullivan County in Indiana.
At its peak, winds rolled at 155 mph, or about 12 times faster than Ngandu. The tornado’s seed was something Hoosier might see at the Indianapolis 500. It is unfathomable for a natural occurrence.
Considered an EF-3, the 660-yard-wide tornado damaged three homes near Merom. It tossed a modular home 200 yards, killing two of its residents. Cars were thrown; trees were sheared. At the city of Sullivan, one more person was killed when a modular home was thrown into the air.
All told, March 31 yielded 23 tornadoes in Indiana and killed five people. It was the fifth-largest tornado outbreak in this state’s history.
Tornadoes can occur anytime in Madison County; Ingalls recorded one on Feb. 28, 2011. But most crop up between April and June.
This year’s outbreak doesn’t seem to be linked to our warming planet as hurricanes, droughts and heat waves have been. Also attributable to climate change is the growing intensity and frequency of severe weather events. But the link between tornadoes and climate change is not entirely clear yet to scientists.
The Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, based in Arlington, Virginia, found that although the number of days with tornadoes has fallen, other trends are increasing, including the strength of tornadoes and outbreaks with 30 or more tornadoes in one day. The distribution of tornadoes has also moved eastward.
But there’s no direct link to the warming world. At the least, Hoosiers can bet that extreme weather will increase as the climate changes.
Regardless of rising temperatures, tornadoes are a palpable threat in Indiana.
If a tornado watch has been issued by the National Weather Service, you should already know your emergency plan. Check supplies and have a safe room established.
If the more severe notice, a warning, is issued, it means a tornado has been spotted and there’s imminent danger. Avoid windows and get to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. If outdoors, in a vehicle or in a mobile home, find a substantial shelter that protects you from debris.
As Hoosiers from Sullivan to Allen to Lake counties saw just a few weeks ago, a tornado can be deadly and destructive. All of us need to be ready for tornado outbreaks.