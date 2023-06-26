Something unusual happened in the May 2 primary in Anderson.
Both the Republican and Democratic mayoral races were exceedingly close.
In the GOP contest’s initial results, Jon Bell defeated Rob Jozwiak by just three votes, and a third candidate, Carol Miller, was just 14 votes behind Bell. Of the 2,545 votes cast in the race, Miller garnered 33.01% of the votes, Jozwiak 33.44% and Bell 33.56.
It doesn’t get much closer than that, folks.
The Democratic side was nearly as tight. Incumbent Mayor Tom Broderick initially drew only 36 more votes than challenger Rodney Chamberlain. Of the 3,845 votes case, Broderick won 47.52% and Chamberlain 46.58%.
As in the Republican contest, the winner had less than a single percentage point cushion.
In the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, accusations of fraud and deceit were slung around irresponsibly. None of the dozens of court challenges, however, turned up any evidence of widespread irregularities.
That election wasn’t even close, with Joe Biden winning by more than 7 million votes and 4.4 percentage points.
But, of course, there are always those who will believe what they want to believe no matter how wild the conspiracy theory.
Against that backdrop, it’s more important than ever that elections are conducted with the utmost precision and transparency.
After all, it’s easy to imagine, when the margin of victory is razor thin, that just a few ballots could have been misplaced or miscounted.
Recounts were requested in both of the Anderson mayoral primary races. This is an important step in the election process, enabling a candidate to challenge initial results.
In fact, it’s a shame that a candidate or their supporters must post a bond, $550 in this case, and come up with the money to retain an attorney, to initiate the recount process. When the margin in a race is less than a percentage point, shouldn’t a recount be mandatory?
The recount involves a three-person commission appointed by a judge. The commission is comprised of one member from each of the political parties involved and a third person who is familiar with how the votes are tabulated.
The commission overseeing the Republican recount proceeded efficiently, confirming after just one day working that the three-vote margin in the GOP race was indeed accurate.
The commission considering the Democratic recount took a little longer, perhaps due to the larger number of votes cast in the race. It was started June 15 and wasn’t finished until late last week. Attorneys representing both Broderick and Chamberlain contested ballots.
In the end, Broderick was confirmed the winner, his margin increasing from 36 to 41 votes.
Those who cast ballots in either mayoral primary May 2 should feel a reinforced sense of confidence in the system, knowing that a thorough second look confirmed the outcomes.
For those who supported Chamberlain or Jozwiak, the second round of results is still bitter, but even they should be comforted by the recount process.
That’s the way elections should work — with accuracy, integrity and transparency.