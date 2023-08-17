Above all else, a county coroner is an administrator, according to the Indiana State Coroners Training Board.
That’s the state agency providing 40 hours of basic training to coroners, notably as newly elected ones come on board, and 16 hours of annual continuing education.
Coroners don’t typically perform autopsies unless they are pathologists. They don’t typically run to every automobile fatality; they have deputies that can do that.
But they do sign death certificates when a deceased person has no attending physician. And they certify the cause of death.
They must be accurate. They must be timely in providing records to law enforcement, prosecutors and relatives of the deceased. They must be responsive to the public. To that end, a death certificate is often relied upon when a relative files a life insurance claim.
In May, Hoosier families complained about the administration of the Madison County Coroner’s Office helmed by Dr. Troy A. Abbott, who took office in 2021 by defeating Democratic incumbent Danielle Dunnichay-Noone. Families were upset that death certificates were delayed.
Apparently two-and-a-half years was enough for Abbott. He resigned effective at the end of July.
His tenure was a mess. Administration was not his strength.
Abbott reportedly left 1,800 emails unopened. As of last week, he had not returned his coroner’s office laptop to county officials.
Bills had not been paid since March.
Recent records in the Madison County Auditor’s Office showed that as of July 31 the county owed $96,300 for autopsies, $26,000 to the Frankton ambulance service, $9,000 for toxicology tests, and $1,600 for telephone charges. The Auditor’s Office, working with Chief Deputy Coroner Chris Burris, paid $29,525 for autopsies, $17,000 to the ambulance service and the entire telephone bill.
Burris understands the necessity of providing documents to relatives. At one point, he noted there were 42 unsigned death certificates. By last week, he had reduced the number to 14.
The unpaid bills revelation followed a string of missteps by Abbott.
He missed a May deadline to file payroll records electronically with the auditor’s office.
In April, the morgue at the Madison County Emergency Management Agency was accused of five violations by the Indiana Occupational Health and Safety Administration, including failure by the coroner to ensure employees used appropriate personal protective equipment such as gloves, gowns and eyewear.
Last December, former Chief Deputy Coroner Katherine Callahan filed a federal lawsuit claiming she was owed $9,578 in wages.
And many of us are still trying to sort out the funding dispute between the Madison County Council and Abbott. In July 2022, the council approved an additional $96,000 for his office, which was already budgeted at $140,000.
But Abbott wanted $30,000 more. At that point, he claimed to have $76,000 in bills held over from 2021.
Abbott’s resignation might be the only non-controversial action to come out of his tenure. Residents can credit him for taking the easiest flight path available, but this leaves another mess for the incoming coroner.
The Madison County Republican Party has scheduled a caucus for Aug. 21 to find Abbott’s replacement. One reminder: Above all else, a coroner is an administrator.