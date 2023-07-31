As the Anderson Community Schools Board of Trustees begins to interview candidates for a vacant seat, it should consider experience and diversity.
The vacancy on the seven-member board was created when Carrie Bale resigned to accept a position as a business teacher at Highland Middle School. Bale had served on the board since January 2021.
Those who submit required materials will be interviewed during a public meeting either Tuesday or Wednesday at the district’s administrative offices.
This level of transparency isn’t required by law but is commendable to meet public interest and help the board reach a consensus.
In a time when school boards have become emotionally charged political battle grounds for “culture war” politics, it’s important that board members remember that their first responsibility is to the students.
Most importantly, top candidates should have the best interests of students at heart.
Strong consideration should be given to candidates of color, particular women of color, to better represent the student body and local population that the board serves. Currently, just one of the seven board members is a person of color. Meanwhile, the ACS student body is 51% Black, Hispanic or multiracial.
Having children in the ACS school system, or having experience working or volunteering in the district, would be a plus, giving the candidate a better understanding of the daily operations of the school as well as a vested interest in the students.
The term for the vacant seat will end in December 2024. Commitment to run to be elected to a full term isn’t required, but ACS officials hope that a well-qualified candidate would consider running.
Board President Patrick Hill said the board hopes to choose a candidate with unanimous support from the six sitting members. If possible, this would speak well of the candidate and also show the board’s united commitment to the good of ACS students.