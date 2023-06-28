On June 19 a small ceremony in Anderson’s Maplewood Cemetery brought the return of a military identification tag to the surviving family of World War II veteran Jackson McGill.
McGill was wounded after a B-17 was shot down over France just two days after the D-Day invasion began. He may not have realized or remembered that he’d left something small but important behind.
Military identification tags, informally known as dog tags, have a long history.
The earliest written mention of some form of identification tag for military service is in the second century CE writings of Polyaenus.
Spartan soldiers would write their name and unit on a stick tied to their wrist. By the time of the American Revolution, some military personnel and volunteers took to writing their names and hometowns on notes pinned to their coats.
The primary function of dog tags is to account for casualties and to ensure that remains of the dead could be transported home and that their families could be notified.
In the modern United States Army, each soldier wears two identical dog tags together on the same chain. In battle conditions, one tag would be removed for notification while the other would remain with the body.
Staff Sgt. McGill was not among the casualties of World War II. He made it home, where he graduated from Anderson College, worked 30 years at Delco Remy and died in 2002.
His missing tag was eventually found by a Frenchman, who kept it for three decades until he gave it to retired U.S. Marine Lt. Col. Valerie Prehoda, who lives in France.
Prehoda, with the help of a French historian, found where McGill was buried, and Maplewood cemetery staff contacted the family.
McGill completed his mission, and that small but important piece of metal continues to keep his story alive.