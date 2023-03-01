Before the 86-year-old Marsh chain of groceries collapsed into bankruptcy in 2017, Madison County had numerous options with Marsh and its Hometown Market, formerly LoBill, stores.
Marsh was often the only full-service grocery and pharmacy in local neighborhoods that otherwise would have been food deserts.
For one, the west side of Anderson lost its primary source for groceries when the Marsh Hometown Market at 2810 Nichol Ave. shuttered its doors in 2017.
Two years later, the Anderson Redevelopment Commission bought the site for $230,000 and has spent about $300,000 on a facade and roof. Despite talk of filling the vacant building, no concrete plans surfaced until this year.
The one-story red brick building might again be a grocery and perhaps house other retail shops.
The ARC recently signed a memorandum of understanding, known simply as an MOU, with KennMar, a potential developer.
Under the agreement, KennMar would pay $500,000 for the site and invest a minimum of $1.5 million. The ARC would phase-in payments of $7 million for new air conditioning and heating, refrigeration units and parking lot repairs.
It’s a good deal if it helps provide a full-service grocery store in the west side.
KennMar is a heavy player in commercial development. Its recent retail projects have been in Avon, Carmel, Lebanon and Westfield.
Of note, KennMar plans to upgrade the three northwest Indianapolis landmark buildings at the Pyramids office park, which the developer purchased in 2022.
Among its missions, KennMar believes that neighborhoods can be revitalized by repurposing existing buildings.
KennMar took over the former O’Malia Food Market in a shopping center on Carmel’s east side that had been owned by Marsh. A Needler’s Fresh Market then moved into the site. Perhaps a similar future awaits the former Marsh site on Anderson’s west side.
Needler’s Fresh Market was formed out of the Marsh debacle and is owned by Ohio-Based Fresh Encounters Inc. Among its 10 Indiana groceries, Needler’s has stores in Elwood and Pendleton.
Michael Needler Jr., CEO of Fresh Encounters, has said he wants his stores to be a social leader and that he wants to create an atmosphere of appreciation for employees and customers.
As of last week, Needler’s had not been named for the Anderson project.
KennMar appears to be a credible, socially conscious developer.
The firm needed to bid on the Nichol Avenue project with no less than $500,000 for the Marsh property. The MOU requires the opening of a full-service grocery store of about 25,000 square feet and development of the remaining 14,479.
This is the closest that the city has come to finding for the site a professional developer that strives to be socially responsible. The west side of Anderson stands to replace its food desert with a full-service grocery.