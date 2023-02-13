Republican U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz has said she won’t seek reelection to her Indiana seat next year or take a run at the open Senate position.
Spartz said in her Feb. 3 statement that “being a working mom is tough and I need to spend more time with my two high school girls back home, so I will not run for any office in 2024.”
Spartz has made the admirable decision to do what is best for her family, and hopefully it is what’s best for the Fifth Congressional District as well.
Her decision not to seek a Senate seat, and former Gov. Mitch Daniels saying he won’t seek the job, seem to clear the way for U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, a staunch defender of former President Donald Trump, to win the GOP primary.
As for Spartz’s House seat, we would like to see a moderate candidate who is willing to work across the aisle to accomplish what’s best for the district and the state as a whole.
Of course, a Democratic candidate would almost have to be moderate to win the seat in a strong red state.
We hope to see a GOP candidate who is moderate as well and won’t let loyalty to or disdain for a former president overshadow the immediate issues that concern residents.
Spartz assumed her office on Jan. 3, 2021. Being just three days prior to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, it was a volatile time in politics.
We hope that her successor, regardless of party, will work to quell those fires of resentment and set aside rivalries after the ballots are counted.